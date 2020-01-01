Alfred Gomis: Senegal goalkeeper wins Dijon awards

The Senegal international has been handed double prizes following his performances for the Stade Gaston Gerard outfit

side have announced Alfred Gomis as the club’s Player of the Month for August and also handed him his 2019-20 Player of the Season award.

The 27-year-old teamed up with the Stade Gaston Gerard outfit in the summer of 2019 from on a four-year deal and has been outstanding for the club.

The goalkeeper played a significant role as the Owls avoided relegation from the French top-flight last season, finishing 16th on the table.

The shot-stopper was subsequently named the best player for the campaign and in the 2020-21 season, he has continued with his impressive performances.

The goalkeeper made nine saves in his side’s defeat to and has become the toast of the fans who voted for him as the best player for August, beating Aurelien Scheidler and Pape Diop to the prize.

En avant-match de #DFCOSB29, @AlfredGom1s a reçu les trophées de Joueur de la Saison 2019/2020 et de Joueur du Mois d'août !



Bravo Alfred ! Merci pour ta participation la #TeamDFCO ! pic.twitter.com/rDffdzHcZ0 — Dijon FCO (@DFCO_Officiel) September 15, 2020

Gomis started his professional career with Italian side in the summer of 2013, joining the youth setup and spent five years with the club.

He also had loan spells at Crotone, Avellino, Cesena, , Salernitana and SPAL before teaming up with the White and Blues permanently in 2018.

Gomis featured for U21 team before he switched his allegiance to the Senegal national team and made his debut against in November 2017.

The goalkeeper was part of the Teranga Lions team at the 2018 World Cup in and featured prominently as the West African side finished as runner-up in the 2019 in .

Gomis will hope to continue his impressive performances and helped Dijon nick their first win of the season when they face on September 20.

The Stade Gaston Gerard outfit are winless in their opening league outings, losing to Angers, Lyon and Brest.