Alfred Duncan talks up favourite position ahead of Fiorentina debut

The 26-year-old speaks on his move to La Viola ahead of a possible maiden appearance on Sunday

international Alfred Duncan is eagerly looking forwardly to making his bow for new club in on Sunday.

The midfielder crossed carpets from to La Viola in January following a five-year stay with the former.

He has had to delay his first outing for his new side due to fitness issues. The first appearance, interestingly, could come against , a side he once played for.

"I have been training fully with the team for a couple of days, I hope to be there on Sunday," Duncan told pressmen on Thursday, as reported by Viola News.

"My favourite position in midfield? It makes no difference [playing with] three or four [players in midfield]. I play based on what the coach decides.

"It's a football game on Sunday too, an important game, of course, but it's just as good as the others.

"It will be the first since I am available.

"I don't know if I will play, but whoever takes the field will give their best for what the goal is, beyond the classification: the three points."

Duncan joined La Viola on loan for the remainder of the campaign, with the obligation of a permanent deal at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 26-year-old made 10 league appearances for Sassuolo this term, scoring once and assisting five goals, before leaving.

He previously also played for Milan, Livorno and Sampdoria.

Duncan is likely to be called up by Ghana for their 2021 qualifying double-header against Sudan next month.

