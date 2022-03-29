What is Alexia Putellas' record vs Real Madrid? Barcelona star's Clasico goals & assists

Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas is the best female footballer on the planet right now - a status confirmed by her Ballon d'Or win late last year.

The Spain international helped Barca win the treble in the 2020-21 season and has got them on track to repeat the trick this year with her contributions.

Unfortunately for the Catalans' biggest rivals, Real Madrid, they know full well just how good Putellas is too, with her record against the newly-launched women's side already incredible.

How many goals has Putellas scored against Real Madrid?

Putellas has only played against Real Madrid six times, because it was only in the summer of 2020 that the Spanish club launched a women's team for the first time - having played under the name of Tacon for a season before that.

However, the 28-year-old has scored seven goals already against the club, as well as providing two assists.

One of the most high-profile moments in this newly-established rivalry came in March 2021, when Barca beat Real 5-0 in the league to win a third successive league title. This one came with six games to spare, with a 100 per cent record still intact.

The Madrid club had held steady for most of the first half in that meeting, until the brilliance of Putellas undid them just before the break. Goals in the 41st and 43rd minute from the midfield maestro set Barca on their way to a crushing victory and also gave the captain her first of two doubles against Real in nine days, as she would net twice against the club again in the Champions League the following week.

So far, Putellas has a 100 per cent win record when playing against Real Madrid, scoring in five of their six meetings.

What is Putellas' record against Real Madrid?

Competition Matches Won Drawn Lost Goals Assists Primera Iberdrola 4 4 0 0 4 2 Supercopa Femenina 1 1 0 0 1 0 Women's Champions League 1 1 0 0 2 0 Total 6 6 0 0 7 2

