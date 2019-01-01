Alexander-Arnold urged to avoid Liverpool midfield shift as full-back ‘Ferrari’ with plenty of fuel

Pepijn Lijnders, assistant manager at Anfield, sees no reason why one of the best attacking defenders in the business would want a midfield berth

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been urged against seeking a shift at from a full-back berth into a midfield spot.

The Reds’ assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders, who previously worked with the 21-year-old within the academy system on Merseyside, feels the international has already found his best role.

It has been suggested by some that natural progression will eventually take Alexander-Arnold further up the field, with his creativity having been highlighted by an impressive number of assists.

For some, a home-grown talent at Anfield has the potential to become Liverpool’s answer to Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

Lijnders, though, would prefer to see Alexander-Arnold continue to make an impact at both ends of the field, telling the Reds’ official website: “He plays as a playmaker on the right.

“I said already a few times I’m not sure how the game will evolve, the only thing I know is they close the centre better and better, and defensive stability is becoming better in teams, with five at the back or with four at the back, they defend the centre of the pitch much better.

“So the wings become more interesting and become more important, to have a good positional play there and a good offensive idea there.

“Trent is one who gives us that from that position, he plays like a central midfielder there, how he puts passes. Of course, from the centre of the pitch you can reach many more positions. He has that in him, he did that before.

“But in this moment, why would you think about it if you have a midfield like that and Trent as a full-back like that? But, of course, he can do that.”

Alexander-Arnold’s progress at Liverpool has already been rewarded with international recognition, a win and Ballon d’Or nomination.

Lijnders considers him to be a fine role model for other ambitious youngsters and a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans as sights are set on the Premier League title and more major silverware.

The Dutchman added on Alexander-Arnold, who has now reached 100 competitive outings at club level: “I don’t like him… I love him!”

“A Ferrari without fuel is nothing. But he has so much fuel, so much energy and will power to develop and make his game better, and to make our game better.

“I saw that when he was 15 and 16, but to see it still in a player – in the eyes and in training – I think it’s the reason why he takes the game further and further and sets a new benchmark for an offensive full-back.

“It’s good, it’s important for the club and for the fans. For us as a coaching staff, it’s important as well because it’s always nice to see players, if we give them the opportunity, they take them and take it to the next level.

“He’s a good example of how the process should work.”