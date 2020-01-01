Alexander-Arnold fitness boost for Liverpool as Keita also returns ahead of Wolves clash

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he is set to welcome two players back into his ranks from the treatment room

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to hand a timely fitness boost ahead of their home date with , although Jurgen Klopp is yet to decide whether the right-back is ready to start a game.

The international has formed part of a lengthy injury list at Anfield over recent weeks.

Alexander-Arnold has been sidelined since picking up a knock in a 1-1 draw at Manchester City on November 8.

Liverpool have taken in four outings since then, across Premier League and competition, and remain in the hunt for domestic and continental honours.

Their cause is now about to be aided by the return of Alexander-Arnold, who will be looking to take his starting berth back from Neco Williams.

Klopp remains wary of asking too much from a player who has been nursing a hamstring complaint, but he will come back into contention against Wolves alongside midfielder Naby Keita.

Quizzed at his pre-match conference on whether any of his walking wounded are ready to return, Reds boss Klopp said: “I don’t know yet, we will see.

“Trent and Naby will do the first steps in team training today [Friday]; whatever we can do with that depends on how it looks.

“There are some niggles after the game against and we have to see how they respond.

“So far, they didn’t do a lot apart from treatment and stuff like this. We have to see how that develops [but] I don’t know in the moment.

“There is a chance Naby and Trent can be in the squad, I would say.

“If they can play, I don’t know. If they are in the squad then they can play, but if they can start or play 90 minutes, I don’t know. I think there’s a chance they are in the squad, yes.

“Apart from Naby and Trent, nobody is coming back, no.”

Alisson, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara remain among those still stuck on the sidelines, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been another long-term absentee.

He has been missing since suffering a knee injury in pre-season, but the 27-year-old midfielder is edging his way back towards full fitness.

Klopp added on the England international: “Ox looks really promising, he is doing a lot of stuff.

“He is warming up with the team now, some ball work, a lot of stuff, but we will develop that now over the next few days.

“Then we will see from which moment on it makes sense to throw him in. He is not too far away.”