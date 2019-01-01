Afcon 2019 EXCLUSIVE: I'm played out of position at Arsenal - Iwobi

The Super Eagles star admits he prefers a more central role at club level but is prepared to adopt any role he is given under Unai Emery

Alex Iwobi admitted he is not fully comfortable with his role at , as he would prefer to play as a central midfielder.

The 23-year-old, who is currently representing at the 2019 , has been utilised in a forward position due to the presence of Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira at the club.

Last season, he featured 35 times in the Premier League, 13 of which as substitute, making 951 passes and creating 40 chances.

Speaking to Goal from Nigeria's base in , Iwobi revealed he would rather play in the middle of the pitch, but is ready to feature wherever he is needed by manager Unai Emery.

“I’m happy to play anywhere, I will play wherever I’m told to play,” Iwobi told Goal.

“Growing up I’ve been playing as an attacking midfielder, more central in the midfield. I wouldn’t say if I’m most comfortable there but that’s where I grew up playing.

“I’ve always seen myself as a midfielder but wherever I’m being told to play in the middle or somewhere, I will always give my best.”

Iwobi scored the Gunners’ only goal in their 4-1 defeat to in the , having replaced Torreira in the 66th minute.