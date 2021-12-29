Al Hilal coach Joao Motta has ruled out his side from winning the Caf Champions League title as he believes either Mamelodi Sundowns or defending champions Al Ahly will claim continental honours.

The Champions League draw was conducted on Tuesday with Sundowns pooled in Group A together with Al Ahly, Al Hilal and Al Merreikh.

The competition starts on February 11 and Masandawana will be hosting Al Hilal while the Cairo giants will also be at home against Al Merrikh.

But Motta has already dismissed his team’s chances of a maiden Champions League title, and feels “great coach” Pitso Mosimane will defend it or the Brazilians can be crowned champions.

“I look at the groups with positive eyes. I love big matches and big opponents. I know my team well and what can be done well in this,” Motta told Filgoal as per iDiski Times.

“We will play against two teams that are favourites for the title and also against Al-Merreikh, our direct rival locally. We have only work and our goal is clear, which is to qualify for the next round.

“I know Al Ahly well, as it is a club with a great history and a lot of experience, and one of the greats on the continent. Mosimane is a great coach and won the title with Al Ahly and with Sundowns, who have performed well over the past years.

“I do not see my team among the candidates to win the title because there are many teams that have the ability and experience to win it, but I promise you that we will offer something different.”

Last season, Al Ahly clashed against Sundowns in the quarter-finals of Africa’s premier club competition and had earlier on met Al Merreikh in the group phase.

Sundowns, on the other hand, also had Al Hilal in their group and the two teams resume their rivalry again this term.

While Motta is not giving his side a chance, he bemoans playing their home games outside Sudan as a disadvantage.

“It will be difficult to play outside our land all the matches,” said Motta.

Article continues below

“I hope that this problem will be resolved with the Confederation of African Football and that we will play our matches inside our stadium and among our fans, but we will fight for them in any stadium.”

Caf has closed Al-Hilal Stadium in Omdurman for it to be renovated.