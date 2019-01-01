Al Ahly, Raja Casablanca reach Caf Champions League group stage

The Egyptian giants sealed an emphatic a 6-0 aggregate victory as Raja returned to the group stage

reached the Caf group stages with a 4-0 thumping of visiting Cano Sport of Equatorial Guinea in a first-round, second leg match at Borg El-Arab on Saturday.

Wrapping up a 6-0 aggregate win, Al Ahly sailed through with goals from Malian forward Aliou Dieng, Junior Ajayi, winger Hussein El-Sahat and substitute Salah Mohsen.

Having won 2-0 away, Al Ahly made it difficult for their opponents to come back when Dieng opened the scoring as early as the eighth minute to cap a fine debut in the Cairo giants’ colours.

With Cano Sport providing some resistance which limited Al Ahly to just a goal in the first half, it took three minutes into the second half for the hosts to extend their lead.

Ajayi headed in a cross from left-back Mahmoud Wahid to double Al Ahly’s advantage, before El-Shahat finished a low cross from Ahmed Fathi for his fourth goal of this season’s Champons League.

Mohsen then completed the rout two minutes from time off an assist by El-Shahat, having earlier been denied by the post after coming on as a substitute.

Elsewhere, were held 1-1 at their Stade Mohamed V home by Libyan side Al Nasr but still managed to advance to the group stage on a 4-2 aggregate victory.

The Moroccan giants had to thank a 3-1 first leg victory away that made failure to win at home on Saturday insignificant and returned to the Caf Champions League group stage for the first time since 2011.

Captain Mohsine Moutouali fired them ahead eight minutes into the match. But the visiting Libyans hit back through Junior Figongang in the 23rd minute and 10 minutes later Al Nasr blew an opportunity to take the lead when Muataz Husain missed from the penalty spot.

No goals were witnessed in the second half as Raja seemed content with the draw while Al Nasr struggled to find the back of the net.