Al Ahly's Mosimane slams Caf, Fifa over Club World Cup & Afcon schedules

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has criticised Caf and Fifa over the scheduling of the Club World Cup while the Africa Cup of Nations was ongoing.

The South African is leading the Egyptian side in the global club competition, in which they started with an opening victory against CF Monterrey of Mexico despite the fact they missed some key players who took part in Afcon.

Al Ahly progressed to the semi-final - where they will face Brazilian giants Palmeiras on February 8 - and Mosimane feels the overlapping of schedules involving the competitions will always disadvantage Africa.

"If Caf and Fifa arrange games on top of one another, it is amazing, I mean it is unbelievable how this happens. It is like nobody knew when this Cup of Nations or nobody knew when was the Fifa Club World Cup," Mosimane was quoted as saying.

"But Africa will always be compromised when it comes to this.

"We will be playing Palmeiras, who are rested, we have to play again. So, anyway, we are not politicians, we talk about football, but those are realities that are happening.

"The scale is not proper when it comes to Africa and Europe. It is a fact, we can have to hide it or we can prefer not to talk about it, but it is there."

Meanwhile, Aliou Dieng believes they can overcome the Palmeiras challenge and reach the final.

"We did a great match [vs Monterrey] and despite all the absences that we have, we managed to win. It was a collective effort," the Malian defensive midfielder told the club's website.

"We have a new challenge on Tuesday against Palmeiras, and hopefully we will be up for it. Of course, Palmeiras are a strong team, and they showed that by reaching the Fifa Club World Cup for the second consecutive season.

"However, we managed to defeat them last year in the bronze medal game. Now, this year, we have a new challenge ahead of us and that is to reach the final by defeating them in the semis."