Al-Ahly Merowe vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will begin their campaign in the Caf Confederation Cup when they take on Al-Ahly Merowe of Sudan in the second preliminary round fixture on Friday.
K’Ogalo left for Cairo, Egypt three days ago in readiness for the match at New Suez Stadium, since the Sudanese side doesn't have an approved venue to host Caf or Fifa matches.
|Game
|Al-Ahly Merowe vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Friday, October 15, 2021
|Time
|20:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Al-Ahly Merowe squad
|Goalkeepers
|Mohamed Abdalla, Ahmed Al Fatih Ahmed and Ishag Adam Abdalla Mohamed.
|Defenders
|Rami Abdallah Kartikila, Zakieldin Zakaria Mustafa, Muaz Abdelhalim Kafi, Whag Mohamed Eid, and Faris Abuelgasim Mohamed saad..
|Midfielders
|Telal Adil Ahmed, Sabri Osman, Mohamed Hussein Idris, Telal Adil Ahmed, Gismalla Elhag Hgam, and Elsadig Hassan.
|Forwards
|Ahmed Saeed, Mohamed Hashim Mohamed, Siddig Gahdia, Yasir Boss Abdulai, Abdelaziz Koda Kafi, and Ismail Mohammed Suliman.
Al-Ahly qualified for the second round of the competition after beating Atlabara FC of South Sudan 4-0 on aggregate.
Editors' Picks
- ‘No gaffer, our training lacks intensity!’ - Ba recalls Terry’s confrontation with Benitez in Chelsea dressing room
- Afcon 2021: Arsenal may have to find replacements for Aubameyang, Partey, Pepe and Elneny - Arteta
- Everton provide injury update on Iwobi ahead of West Ham United clash
- Oakley Cannonier: Liverpool's ballboy hero emerging as an academy goal machine
They won the first meeting 2-0 at Al-Ubayyid Stadium and returned home to seal a double over them after another 2-0 win.
Probable XI for Al-Ahly: Ahmed, Whag, Idris, Hassan, Kartikila, Sabri Osman, Mustafa, Hgam, Suliman, Ahmed, Kafi.
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Gad Mathews, and Caleb Omondi.
|Defenders
|Philemon Otieno, Haron Shakava, Frank Odhiambo, Joachim Oluoch, Ernest Wendo, and John Ochieng’.
|Midfielders
|Victor Ayugi, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng’, John Macharia, and Samuel Onyango.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, Fred Nkata, and John Nyawir.
Gor Mahia travelled for the first meeting with a squad of 17 players and coach Mark Harrison is confident they will return home with a positive result.
“We are going for a win in Sudan, we want to make our work easier when we face them again in Nairobi,” Harrison told Goal. “We know it will be a tough game but my players are ready to get a positive result.”
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, Shakava, Odhiambo, Oluoch, Wendo, Ayugi, Onyango, Omalla, Nkata, Ulimwengu.
Match Preview
K'Ogalo finished the previous top-flight season in position eight after managing 45 points from 32 matches but they won the ticket for Confederation Cup after beating rivals AFC Leopards 4-1 on penalties in the final of the FKF Shield Cup.
While Al-Ahly eliminated Atlabara to reach the first round, Gor Mahia were among the teams that received a bye and were not involved in the preliminary round fixtures.
This will be the first meeting between the two sides in the history of Caf competitions.
Gor Mahia coach Harrison will also handle the team for the first time on the continental scene having joined the club on July 31 as a replacement for Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto.