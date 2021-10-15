Al-Ahly Merowe vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Gor Mahia will begin their campaign in the Caf Confederation Cup when they take on Al-Ahly Merowe of Sudan in the second preliminary round fixture on Friday.

K’Ogalo left for Cairo, Egypt three days ago in readiness for the match at New Suez Stadium, since the Sudanese side doesn't have an approved venue to host Caf or Fifa matches.

Game Al-Ahly Merowe vs Gor Mahia Date Friday, October 15, 2021 Time 20:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Al-Ahly Merowe squad Goalkeepers Mohamed Abdalla, Ahmed Al Fatih Ahmed and Ishag Adam Abdalla Mohamed. Defenders Rami Abdallah Kartikila, Zakieldin Zakaria Mustafa, Muaz Abdelhalim Kafi, Whag Mohamed Eid, and Faris Abuelgasim Mohamed saad.. Midfielders Telal Adil Ahmed, Sabri Osman, Mohamed Hussein Idris, Telal Adil Ahmed, Gismalla Elhag Hgam, and Elsadig Hassan. Forwards Ahmed Saeed, Mohamed Hashim Mohamed, Siddig Gahdia, Yasir Boss Abdulai, Abdelaziz Koda Kafi, and Ismail Mohammed Suliman.

Al-Ahly qualified for the second round of the competition after beating Atlabara FC of South Sudan 4-0 on aggregate.

They won the first meeting 2-0 at Al-Ubayyid Stadium and returned home to seal a double over them after another 2-0 win.

Probable XI for Al-Ahly: Ahmed, Whag, Idris, Hassan, Kartikila, Sabri Osman, Mustafa, Hgam, Suliman, Ahmed, Kafi.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, and Caleb Omondi. Defenders Philemon Otieno, Haron Shakava, Frank Odhiambo, Joachim Oluoch, Ernest Wendo, and John Ochieng’. Midfielders Victor Ayugi, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng’, John Macharia, and Samuel Onyango. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, Fred Nkata, and John Nyawir.

Gor Mahia travelled for the first meeting with a squad of 17 players and coach Mark Harrison is confident they will return home with a positive result.

“We are going for a win in Sudan, we want to make our work easier when we face them again in Nairobi,” Harrison told Goal. “We know it will be a tough game but my players are ready to get a positive result.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, Shakava, Odhiambo, Oluoch, Wendo, Ayugi, Onyango, Omalla, Nkata, Ulimwengu.