Al Ahli Tripoli vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Orlando Pirates are pushing to reach a first continental final since 2015 when they take on Al Ahli Tripoli in a Caf Confederation Cup semi-final, first leg match at Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi on Sunday.

The Soweto giants are the only South African team left participating in continental competition following the elimination of Mamelodi Sundowns from the Caf Champions League.

All attention is on Pirates who last claimed a continental trophy in 1996 when they lifted the Caf Super Cup.

Since then, they have gone close to winning something in Africa after being 2013 Champions League runners-up as well as being losing finalists in the Confederation Cup in 2015.

On Sunday, they come up against the Libyans who have reached the semi-finals of any continental competition for the first time.

Pirates will be hoping to use their experience in Africa to get past Al Ahli Tripoli and advance to the final.

Game Al Ahli Tripoli vs Orlando Pirates Date Sunday, May 8 Time 18:00 SA Time

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's Variety 3 channel 208

Pirates co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids have driven their team to a stage where there is now a tough test of character.

Handling games of such magnitude would need a mentally strong Pirates who arrived in Libya without any players suspended.

They are, however, praying for the return of defender Olisa Ndah who limped off in their Premier Soccer League match against Chippa United and then missed last Monday’s 1-0 defeat away at TS Galaxy.

Apart from Paseka Mako who has been ruled out for the rest of the season, Pirates have no other injury worries.

Attacker Vincent Pule could play after recovering from a long-term thigh injury.

Just like Pirates, the Libyans have no suspended players in their camp.

They would be hoping for the availability of their key players like Libya international centre-back Ahmed El Trbi and veteran goalkeeper Muhammad Nashnoush, as well as Tunisian midfielder Ayoub Ayed who is on loan from Etoile du Sahel.

Coach Fathi Al-Jabal will also be banking on Moroccan midfielder Mohammad El Fakih who has been one of their outstanding players.

Pirates arrived in Benghazi on the backdrop of a two-match winless run on the domestic scene after drawing 0-0 against Chippa United, before losing 1-0 to TS Galaxy.

Those results came after they sneaked into the Confederation Cup semi-finals after dismissing Simba SC via a penalty shootout.

Their opponents got past the quarter-finals after knocking out fellow Libyans Al Ittihad.

While this is the first time for Pirates and Al Ahli Tripoli will meet, it is the second time in three months the Buccaneers are in Libya in this competition.

They were edged 3-2 by Al Ittihad at the same Martyrs of February Stadium in the group stage in February.

It will also be the third time for Pirates to play at Martyrs of February Stadium within a year after they visited Al Ahli Benghazi last season.

On Sunday, Pirates will be more worried by Al Ahli Tripoli’s run of 11 games unbeaten across all competitions.