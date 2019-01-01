Akwa United’s Mfon Udoh: I should have doubled my goal tally

The lethal striker has stated that he is not satisfied with his season despite scoring 10 goals in this campaign

Despite leading the goalscoring chart and helping his team, Akwa United to book one of the play-off spots, Mfon Udoh has asserted that he should have done more.

The former attacker has scored 10 goals so far and has blamed injuries for slowing him down.

“I don’t think it has been a perfect season for me even though I have scored 10 goals already and that my team qualified for the play-offs with three games to the end of the season,” Udoh told Goal .

“This is not my best season. I think I should have done better. I am not saying that it is a bad season for me or for the team but I feel I should be scoring more goals than I have done. I know that I had injuries and it took time for me to come around but I have not done enough.

“I think I was presented with so many chances but I didn’t take most of them. I should be close to double my current tally had I taken more of the opportunities I had. I am still grateful to God.”

Udoh is relieved that Akwa United turned their season around after a poor start.

“It was a tough start for us because a lot was expected of us when the season kicked off but we didn’t allow the poor start to swallow us,” he continued.

“We sat down and worked on the mistakes we noticed and this made us get to where we are now. We had to put a lot of hard work and we also prayed too. I can also say that we had some element of luck.”

Akwa United are in first place on the Group B table with 38 points from 21 games.