Akwa United's Cyril Olisema: I have done enough to start against Enugu Rangers

The Promise Keepers hero in their last game against Anambra Warriors wants to return to the line-up against the Flying Antelopes

Akwa United's Cyril Olisema has stated he hopes his two goals in the last Professional Football League ( ) Championship Play-off game, with FC IfeanyiUbah were enough to restore him to the starting 11 against Enugu Rangers on Saturday in Lagos.

Olisema was a super sub against the Anambra Warriors after he fired a brace in the 47th and 59th minutes upon his introduction as a 42nd-minute replacement for Mfon Udoh in the first half.

The opening goal came from Emmanuel Ugwuka of FC IfeanyiUbah in the 37th minute. Olisema disclosed that he is eyeing a return to the first 11 against the Flying Antelopes.

"There is no player that will be happy with a stint on the bench or becoming a super sub," Olisema told Goal.

"Every player will like to start the game and it is also what I wish for. I hope I have been able to convince our coach (Rafael ) that I have done enough to return to the starting team against Enugu .

"I started the last game with but our coach decided to make three changes in the game with FC IfeanyiUbah to try out new things. He always tells us the reason for his actions.

"He told me that even though I at times start the game from the bench, doesn't mean I am a bad player. He said it is his team formation that determines which players will be used and at what stage they will be used."

Akwa United are second on the table of the NPFL Championship Play-offs with four points from two games ahead of their blockbuster fixture with the reigning Federation Cup champions.