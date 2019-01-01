Akwa United to face Enyimba in friendly on Tuesday

The Promise Keepers and the People’s Elephant will size up each other in a test game billed for Uyo on Tuesday ahead of the new season

Akwa United will test their might against Enyimba on Tuesday afternoon at the Training Pitch of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Both teams played twice last season with the Promise Keepers having the last laugh after they played a goalless draw in Calabar where the People’s Elephant played their home games last season before beating them in the return leg tie played in Uyo.

The Promise Keepers who recently unveiled 12 new players including former Enyimba skipper, Mfon Udoh will use the game to put finishing touches to their preparations for the kickoff of the new NPFL season which is slated to commence on January 13.

A press release from the Akwa United media disclosed that the twice Federation Cup champions have played five preseason friendlies under the new coach, Rafael Everton with three wins and two losses last year and the latest fixture will afford the Brazilian gaffer another chance to further blend his team ahead of the new season.