Akwa United striker Ndifreke Effiong wants revenge against Nasarawa United

The Promise Keepers' second top scorer has assured that the Solid Miners will return to Lafia empty-handed

Akwa United striker Ndifreke Effiong is confident that his team will record their seventh home win of the season when they take on Nasarawa United in a Matchday 17 fixture in the Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) this weekend.

In their eight previous meetings, the Promise Keepers have recorded four victories, and Nasarawa United won on three occasions while one game ended in a 2-2 draw in Lafia in September 2016.

Having lost in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, Effiong has declared that it is pay-back time for coach Bala Nikyu’s men.

“We are ready for our game against Nasarawa United and I want to categorically state that they won’t escape defeat on Sunday," Effiong told his club’s official website.

“They defeated us in Lafia in the first leg, now this is our turn to take our pound of flesh.

“At this point of the season, it will be operation no mercy on any team that will face us both home and away.

“We are top of the table and we want to remain there till the end of the season.

"Our concentration level is very high because we want to qualify for the playoffs but to do that we have to take the remaining six games very seriously if we must achieve our aim.”

Going into Sunday’s game, Akwa United lost their last away game 3-0 to Plateau United in Jos, while Nasarawa United pummeled El-Kanemi Warriors 5-1 in Lafia.

Table-toppers Akwa United are three points above fourth-placed place Nasarawa United on the NPFL table and victory on Sunday will see them move a step closer to securing one of the three playoff spots in Group B.