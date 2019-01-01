Akwa United goalkeeper Olorunleke apologises for horror NPFL gaffe

The goalkeeper has issued a heartfelt apology for his mistake, which handed El Kanemi a shock away victory

Ojo Olorunleke has apologised for the error that cost Akwa United a point against El Kanemi on Sunday.

The former Sunshine Stars goalkeeper made a bizarre mistake in the closing minutes of the game as Baakaka Ajikolo smashed home the winner for the visitors.

Pictures showed Olorunleke on his own on the Godswill Akpabio turf after the final whistle, clearly distraught, and he has now issued a public apology to Akwa's supporters.

“I am terribly sorry for the mistake I made during the Injury-time of our match against El Kanemi. It was not my intention to let myself, my team and the fans down,” he told Akwa media.

“I only wanted to help push my team forward to see if we could get a goal in the match. Time was running out and it was a game we needed to win to put ourselves up on the log on the opening weekend but it turned out to be a devastating blow to me as a person and to my team-mates and all our fans and supporters.

“I am deeply sorry and I promised that such mistake will not happen again and I wish to assure everyone that I am always ready to give my all for this team and I want to assure us that we will end this season on a high.”