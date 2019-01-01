Akwa United defender Markson Ojobo: We have serious business in Asaba

The Promise Keepers are yet to seal their place in the Super Six and have set their eyes on three points from the Delta Force game

Akwa United defender Markson Ojobo has warned his teammates not to be complacent in their Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) matchday 20 tie against Delta Force at Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Wednesday.

Ojobo hails from Delta State and while he is excited about his ‘homecoming’, the defender has promised to be businesslike in his approach to the midweek game.

“Playing in Delta has always been fun but we are in Asaba for a very serious business," Ojobo told his official club website.

“Yes, we are top of the table and we do know that for us to play in the Super-six we have to continue to fight for all available points both home and away.

“We are leading with six points and we have three matches to go, so if all the top contenders in our group win their remaining matches and we do not we may not qualify.

“That is why it’s necessary for us to approach all the remaining games with the desire to win”

Akwa United are top of the table in the NPFL Group B with 36 points from 19 games and will be seeking to continue their impressive run of three consecutive wins.

Victory in Asaba will secure a playoff spot for the Promise Keepers with two games to spare.