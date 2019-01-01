Akwa United coach Rafael Everton: We can't talk about qualification for the playoff now

The Brazilian coach admits that the Promise Keepers will have to carefully navigate through their last four matches to be sure of their fate

Akwa United coach Rafael is not carried away by the fact that his team are leading in the Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) Group B with four games to play.

The Brazilian gaffer prefers to focus on the results than their position at this moment in time.

“We can't start talking about qualification for the playoff now because the season is not over yet. All the teams still have four matches to play and those matches will be very tough and difficult for all the teams. Remember, we are playing an abridged league format,” coach told the club's official website.

"We have two home games against Yobe Desert Stars and Abia Warriors and both teams are in the relegation zone while our two away matches are against Delta Force and FC Ifeanyi Ubah, we have to understand that those teams also have their own targets.

"The outcome of our last four matches will determine where we will end on the log. So we need to have that belief and focus our attention on the remaining four matches. We are going to take it one match at a time, starting from Sunday's game against Yobe Desert Stars."

The Promise Keepers are fresh from their away win in Omoku against Go Round and will be aiming to do the double over Yobe Desert Stars - a team they defeated in the first stanza of the league in Damaturu.