Akwa United coach Obuh on Udoh's bright start in the NPFL

The joint-top scorer from last season has hit the ground running in the new season

Akwa United coach John Obuh has hailed the bright start recorded by his top striker Mfon Udoh in the opening day of the Professional Football League ( ).

Udoh scored 10 goals during last season's abridged league and he has started on a bright note; rescuing a point for the Promise Keepers in last Sunday’s away tie against newly-promoted Warri which ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Obuh told Goal he was happy Udoh clicked fast unlike his other players returning to the club from previous engagements with the national team.

“Playing for the national team and a club side are not really the same, although he was the only one out of the three of them that was with the national team the last time that clicked in the game, the other two failed to give us the expected performance,” Obuh told Goal in an exclusive interview.

The Goal King @MfonUdoh_10 opened his 2019/2020 Goal account with a 27th minute equalizer for the Promise Keepers in a 1-1 draw against Warri Wolves in Warri on matchday 1. #AkwaUnited#PromiseKeepers #OnlyGod pic.twitter.com/heRgYmE3Jm — Akwa United FC (@AkwaUnited_fc) November 4, 2019

“When you play a game like this, especially the first game, the way it is everywhere, the first game is always a moment to look at your mistakes and from there find a way of correcting them as the season progresses.

“So we think the players tried their best and for those that returned from the camp, we are looking forward to them getting back their rhythm."

On the away point recorded against Warri Wolves, Obuh suggested the Promise Keepers could have pushed for a victory but he is satisfied they are returning home with something.

“It was a nice moment getting something on the road,” he added.

Article continues below

“I want to appreciate the players for their efforts in the game, but I want to say that if we had afforded some mistakes and also put in more effort, we would have won the game because the game was a winnable one for us.

“However, we are going to take that one point and continue to work towards getting maximum points on the road.”

Akwa United will face Abia Warriors at home in the next round of games in the NPFL.