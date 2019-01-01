Akwa United beat Rivers United in pre-season friendly ahead of NPFL kickoff

The Promise Keepers featured some of their new players in the practice game against their NPFL rivals

Professional Football League ( ) teams Akwa United and were involved in a friendly game on Sunday as the build-up to the 2019/20 campaign intensifies.

It was the Promise Keepers that emerged 1-0 winners in the practice match played at the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly pitch.

Paul Obata got the solitary goal that gave John Obuh’s side another morale-boosting victory.

Akwa United started brightly in Sunday’s friendly with Ifeanyi Ifeanyi trying his luck from a distance in the second minute but his effort sailed over the cross-bar.

The hosts continued to pile the pressure on the visiting Garden City team and they finally broke the deadlock when Obata's 17th-minute free-kick slipped through the hands of the Rivers United goalkeeper.

Akwa United almost doubled their lead 10 minutes later when Obata this time squared his free-kick to Dare Ojo, but the low drive by the summer signing was parried away and the follow-up strike also saved by the Rivers United goalkeeper.

Obata was gifted another chance to double Akwa United’s lead late in the first half but his header from inside the six yards narrowly miss the target.

Both managers made a handful of changes in the second half with coach Obuh bringing in some of his new players including the duo of Michael Ohanu and Chisom Chikatara, who replaced Obata and Christian Ekong.

Chikatara had a decent game and almost scored moments after his introduction.

While there were a handful of chances for both teams in the second period, there were no more goals as the entertaining friendly ended 1-0 in favour of the Promise Keepers.

We will begin our 2019/2020 NPFL season with an away game against Warri on the 27th of October, before engaging Abia warriors in Uyo on matchday 2. #AkwaUnited#PromiseKeepers#OnlyGod pic.twitter.com/ggPnTMKhMB — Akwa United FC (@AkwaUnited_fc) October 15, 2019

Both Akwa United and Rivers United will be starting their NPFL season with away games against, Warri Wolves and , respectively.