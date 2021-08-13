Akwa United, Bayelsa United, Enyimba and Rivers United learn Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup fates

The Nigerian representatives are set to participate in the preliminary round that will commence next month across the continent

Nigeria Professional Football League champions Akwa United will battle Algerian Ligue 1 champions CR Belouizdad in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

The Promise Keepers won their maiden league title earlier this month and will aim to qualify for the group stage of the continental tournament when the qualifiers begin in September.

Kennedy Boboye's men will host the Algerian club at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium for the first leg before the Algeria trip for the reverse fixture.

Rivers United, who finished as runners-up in the 2020-21 NPFL season, are the country's second representative in the Champions League and they will face Tanzania's Young Africans Sports Club.

Last season, the Pride of Rivers had an unsuccessful outing in the Caf Confederation Cup qualifiers as they were knocked out by rivals Enyimba on penalties after a 1-1 draw on aggregate.

The first-leg fixtures of the Caf Champions League preliminary qualifiers will take place between September 10-12 while the reverse fixtures are scheduled for September 17-19.

Nigeria National League club Bayelsa United will participate in the Confederation Cup preliminaries after they clinched the 2021 Aiteo Cup on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Nasarawa United.

The Yenagoa-based club will battle Ghana's Ashanti Golden Boys in the preliminary round, which take place on the same weekend as the Champions League qualifiers.

The winner of the clash will face Tunisia's CS Sfaxien in the first round of qualifiers.

Enyimba, who finished third in the NPFL table, are automatically through to the first round of the Confederation Cup qualifiers and they will face the winner of the clash between Senegal's Diambars and Guinea's Wakirya Athletic Club.

The first legs of the first round of qualifiers are scheduled for October 15-17 while the second leg will be in the following week.