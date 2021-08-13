Akwa United, Bayelsa United and Rivers United learn Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup fate

The Nigerian representatives are set to participate in the first round of preliminaries that will commence next month across the continent

Nigeria Professional Football League champions Akwa United will battle Algerian Ligue 1 champions CR Belouizdad in the first round of Caf Champions League preliminaries.

The Promise Keepers won their maiden league title earlier this month and will aim to qualify for the group stages of the continental tournament when the qualifiers begin in September.

Kennedy Boboye's men will host the Algerian club at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium for the first-leg before the Algeria trip for the reverse fixture.

Rivers United who finished as runners-up in the 2020-21 NPFL season, are the country's second representative in the Champions League and they will face Tanzania's Young Africans Sports Club.

Last season, the Pride of Rivers had an unsuccessful outing in the Caf Confederation Cup qualifiers as they were knocked out by rivals Enyimba on penalties after a 1-1 draw on aggregate.

The first-leg fixtures of the Caf Champions League qualifiers will take place between September 10-12 while the reverse fixtures are scheduled for September 17-19.