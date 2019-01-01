Akwa United appoint Boboye as new coach following Obuh’s resignation

The former Sunshine Stars, Abia Warriors and Plateau United boss becomes the fourth permanent handler of the Promise Keepers in less than three years

Akwa United have confirmed the appointment of Kennedy Boboye as the club’s new coach.

Boboye takes the reins at Godswill Akpabio Stadium after John Obuh resigned on Monday following a terrible start to the Professional Football League ( ) season.

Following their 3-0 defeat to MFM FC on Friday, the Promise Keepers are currently 16th on the NPFL table, with Obuh winning just one match in eight outings.

Akwa is the fifth club of Boboye’s coaching career and has had spells at and Abia Warriors as well as Plateau United, where he led them to win the league diadem in 2017.

From there he teamed up with relegated Remo Stars before resigning following their demotion to the Nigerian National League.

The coach spoke of his delight joining the Uyo based outfit while hoping to do his best to help the club bounce back.

“I am pleased to be joining Akwa United, a team with great talents and ambition to succeed,” Boboye told Goal.

“Hopefully, I will hope to use my wealth of experience to help the team achieve its set goals and ambitions.”

He had his first training with the team on Monday afternoon, and he will be unveiled to the media before Wednesday’s game against cross-city rivals .