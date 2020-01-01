Akpoguma: Why I decided to play for my ‘fatherland’ Nigeria instead of Germany

The 25-year-old defender has explained why he decided to commit his international future to the West Africans

centre-back Kevin Akpoguma has revealed the potential in the national team swayed him to switch his allegiance away from .

The defender, born to a German mother and a Nigerian father, has featured in a number of games for Germany at youth level.

His recent form in the has also been a talking point, making 18 league appearances for the Kraichgauer last season to help his side finish sixth in the campaign.

Despite starring for German youth teams, the 25-year-old confirmed his desire to switch his allegiance to Nigeria in September.

He made the affirmation a few days after Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr revealed how he had convinced the centre-back to represent the three-time African champions.

Akpoguma, who has now been cleared to play for the West Africans, has linked up with the team preparing for friendlies against and in on Friday and Tuesday respectively.

The defender has revealed the in-depth talent in the Super Eagles squad influenced his decision to pitch his tent with the side.

"I decided for Nigeria because I see a lot of potential in the team, in the country,” Akpoguma told the Super Eagles media team in an Instagram conversation.

"We have top players like Sammy [Chukwueze], Victor [Osimhen], Wilfred Ndidi, [Alex] Iwobi - they are top players, they are playing in top leagues.

"If you put all of them together you'll have a great team, for me, it is a big honour to play with these guys.

"It's not like you are German-born and want to play for Nigeria, everything is going automatically, I have to prove myself on the pitch.

“It's not like you just come from Europe and you are directly in the side, you have to train hard to be successful as a team. That's what I like about the team and that's why I decided to play for my fatherland."

Akpoguma will now join the likes of Ola Aina, Brian Idowu, Tyronne Ebuehi, Joe Aribo, Maduka Okoye, Kingsley Ehizibue and Cyril Dessers who have switched their allegiances to the West Africans since Rohr took charge of the team.

Nigeria have lined up friendlies as part of their preparation for the qualifiers against Sierra Leone in November.