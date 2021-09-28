Akpeyi: Last chance saloon for Kaizer Chiefs’ Nigerian international stopper?

The 35-year-old made his first appearance of the season last weekend in Amakhosi’s 0-0 draw with Marumo Gallants and shone in goal for the visitors

With steep competition for the goalkeeper’s spot in the Kaizer Chiefs side, Nigerian international Daniel Akpeyi should be looking to capitalise on his latest opportunity.

At times it’s looked as if Akpeyi had been leapfrogged in the Chiefs pecking order by Bafana Bafana international Bruce Bvuma, who has worked very hard for his own opportunities over the past few seasons.

Were it not for the fluctuating form and fitness of club legend Itumeleng Khune, both Bvuma and Akpeyi would probably have had even less game time.

With three strong goalkeepers, it was a bit surprising that Chiefs signed Brandon Petersen, the ex-Ajax Cape Town and Bidvest Wits stopper.

After Petersen’s heroics in the penalty shoot-out of the Carling Black Label Cup though, he seemed to have crept up the pecking order himself.

From the outside looking in, it’s difficult to work out who the club’s number one in goal really is, and it’s possible the technical team don’t really know either, judging by the constant chopping and changing.





For example, Bvuma was brilliant in last season’s Caf Champions League semi-finals, only to be replaced by Akpeyi for the final.

It was then Khune who started Chiefs’ first official game this season – in the MTN8 against Sundowns.

After Bvuma had played a couple of league matches, he was replaced by Petersen for the game against Royal AM, which resulted in the Capetonian picking the ball out of the net four times.

And so finally Akpeyi, seemingly fourth choice, got his chance – last weekend against Gallants.

And the former Chippa United man took the opportunity superbly, making some absolutely breathtaking reflex saves which ultimately ensured Amakhosi claimed a point rather than suffering another defeat.

He surely did enough to book his spot in the starting XI for the next few games, and if he continues to do well, he could make himself the undisputed number one, as he was in his second season at Chiefs, back in 2019/ 20.

Twilight years

By the time the 2026 World Cup comes around, Akpeyi will be turning 40; it’s unlikely he’ll still be in the Nigerian setup at that stage and he may well be playing for a smaller club team, if he hasn’t retired from the game.

Hence, the 2022 World Cup represents a wonderful chance for Akpeyi to enjoy a final swan-song with Nigeria. The Super Eagles must still qualify, but are well placed (considering the competition – Liberia, the Central African Republic and Cape Verde) to win Group C and qualify for the final play-off game against one of the other nine group winners.

Akpeyi went to the 2018 World Cup but failed to play a game as the Super Eagles were eliminated at the group phase. If he can continue to build on his form and cement his place at Chiefs, the dream of a World Cup appearance could still be on.

Of course, he will need to convince the Nigerian selectors that he deserves a staring berth for his country, but he’ll certainly do his chances no harm if he continues to shine for one of the continent’s biggest club sides. He certainly looks better placed now than a couple of months ago when he looked like being relegated to the stands as the fourth choice for the Soweto side.

Even more relevant for now than the World Cup, is next year’s Afcon, which takes place in just over three months time, and so the timing of Akpeyi’s opening at Chiefs could not be any better.





Nigeria have not had a regular undisputed number one in goal for some time now and with 22-year-old Sparta Rotterdam goalie Maduka Okoye currently occupying the starting XI, Akpeyi should be giving his all to show he’s still up for the challenge.

Consistency is key

At his age, there won’t be too many more big opportunities in Akpeyi’s career, and so it’s imperative he makes the most of the latest chance he’s been afforded by Chiefs.

As a shot-stopper, there are not many better. It’s the decision making – including when he has the ball at his feet, and the occasional lapse of concentration, where Akpeyi can improve his game.

Because when he does lose a bit of confidence for whatever reason, he becomes erratic, which rubs off on his defenders at Chiefs. If he can get that out of his game, he could be in for a fruitful season domestically and quite possibly on the international stage with the Super Eagles too.