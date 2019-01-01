Akpeyi: Kaizer Chiefs need Khune as soon as possible

The former Chippa United shot-stopper admits the team needs Khune's experience and character

Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has revealed he's not competing with anyone at .

With Itumeleng Khune set to be sidelined for weeks, Akpeyi is expected to fill in after earning the plaudits from Ernst Middendorp early this season.

Akpeyi vowed to do his best whenever he's given an opportunity to play, saying he's aiming to cement his position in the team.

"I am not competing with anyone, only with myself to be the best that I can be to make sure that when I am given an opportunity I do my best and solidify my own ground," Akpeyi told the media.

Asked if Khune's injury was a major setback, Akpeyi admitted Chiefs need the experienced goalkeeper as soon as possible.

However, he said while the Amakhosi defence isn't only relying on Khune, his experience and character is what the team will need throughout the season.

"Concerning Itu, I don’t know about him being out for two months but we need him back as soon as possible. We need the backline to solidify and it doesn’t have to be with one person but so that in case there is anything we need, his experience and his character behind us as well," said Akpeyi.

Khune last featured against only to be substituted by Akpeyi in Amakhosi's 1-0 win over over a week ago, after picking up an injury.