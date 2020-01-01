Akpeyi: Kaizer Chiefs hand Nigerian keeper new two-year deal

The former Chippa United shot-stopper will remain at Amakhosi for the next two seasons following his impressive displays this season

Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has signed a new two-year deal with .

The international has been with Amakhosi for a year now, and he's currently the club's No.1 keeper ahead of Itumeleng Khune.

On Wednesday, a source within the Chiefs camp told Goal that Akpeyi would be handed a two-year deal with an option to renew for another year.

Akpeyi's current deal with the club was set to come to an end of June 30 and he was told not to worry about his immediate future by the club.

Less than an hour after Goal broke the news, Chiefs took to their social media platforms to announce the deal.

Player Updates!



We are pleased to announce that goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi🦁 who joined Chiefs in January 2019 has earned himself a two-year contract extension to June 2022. #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/1yB3YvIZwn — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 29, 2020

The 33-year-old shot-stopper was brought in by Ernst Middendorp in January 2019 as Chiefs were struggling in the goalkeeping department without Khune.

Akpeyi had a shaky start to his career at Naturena, and his first six months at the club were met with huge criticism as some fans wanted the club to release him.

However, he proved his doubters wrong this term and helped Chiefs top the standings with his fantastic displays in between the sticks.

The lanky shot-stopper has featured 18 times across all competitions for the Glamour Boys thus far, keeping eight clean sheets and conceding 15 goals in the process.