Kaizer Chiefs aim to win Shell Helix Cup and Telkom Knockout - Akpeyi

The Nigeria international is keen to help Amakhosi end their four-year trophy drought this season

goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has revealed the Soweto giants' ambitions following the 2019 Telkom Knockout draw.

Amakhosi were pitted against Benni McCarthy's in the Round of 16 encounter on Wednesday afternoon.

Akpeyi, 33, explained Chiefs how aim to win 's League Cup after clinching this weekend's Shell Helix Cup.

“We’ve been chasing to get a trophy for some seasons now and I think it’s a fresh start for a trophy," Akpeyi told the media.

"So, we’re looking forward to make sure we start winning something from this season, starting from the Telkom [Knockout] or even from the weekend’s game that we will be playing.

The Naturena-based giants will lock horns with in an eagerly-anticipated Shell Helix Cup at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“So, it’s very important because every win motivates you towards the next one, but obviously we have to start with one," he added.

Chiefs are currently placed at the top of the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings and Akpeyi feels the team still needs to improve.

“Though we are on top today, we are not perfect yet, we’re still trying to work things out in every department of the team," he said.

“But so far it’s been going good, and we hope that we can continue with this momentum because it’s the only thing that will lead us into winning this trophy going ahead.”

The last time Chiefs won a major trophy was in 2015 when they clinched the 2014/15 PSL title.