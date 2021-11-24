Akpeyi: I don’t believe I am Kaizer Chiefs' first choice goalkeeper

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has admitted he does not believe he is the current first choice for the Premier Soccer League giants.

The 35-year-old Nigeria custodian has managed to play seven straight matches for Amakhosi in the top-flight this season. Against Maritzburg United in their last league assignment, he kept his 50th PSL clean sheet.

When the new season kicked off, the first four games saw Chiefs prefer either Bruce Bvuma or Brandon Peterson but he has been the first choice since then.

Akpeyi has now admitted he always considers himself fortunate to be playing these days despite Chiefs having a solid goalkeeping department which also includes veteran custodian Itumeleng Khune.

Chiefs no.1 keeper

“If someone would tell me that I am the No.1 keeper, I would ask him to rephrase that. I am just one of the four great keepers at the club who’s been given opportunities of late. We have a solid goalkeeping department,’’ Akpeyi said as quoted by Sowetan.

“I consider myself fortunate to be playing these days but again that doesn’t mean I am comfortable and relaxed. Tomorrow it can be someone else who’s playing, so I am not the No.1 at all.”

Akpeyi, who arrived in the PSL from Nigerian side Warri Wolves and signed for Chippa United in 2015, also believes he should be having more clean sheets in the top-flight.

'I would say that is not a good record'

“I knew about this milestone through a friend yesterday. I would say to myself that it’s not a good record. In as much as I think it’s good to keep this amount of clean sheets, I think I should have kept more than 50,” Akpeyi continued.

Ahead of the team’s league match against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Wednesday, Akpeyi is predicting a tough game against the Benni McCarthy-led side.

“AmaZulu have been a decent side in the past few months, so beating them would need us to come with our A-game. It won’t be easy at all but we’re ready to fight,” Akpeyi concluded.

The shot-stopper managed 92 league games at Chippa and kept 32 clean sheets before he moved to Chiefs where he has kept 19 clean sheets from 52 matches.