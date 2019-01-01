Akpeyi has finally justified his selection to the Kaizer Chiefs starting XI but he isn't immune to criticism

The Super Eagles keeper produced a man of the match performance in Amakhosi's win over Baroka, and this what the club's fans expect of him

For the past nine months, Daniel Akpeyi had to bear the brunt of his costly goalkeeping errors from the majority of fans.

But this past weekend saw him come out of his shell and show just why Amakhosi signed him from when no one had expected the move to happen.

His signing came with mixed bags of reaction from the club's fans who, at first, believed he wasn't the right guy for this Chiefs team.

He was considered a panic buy because coach Ernst Middendorp was desperate for an experienced goalkeeper following Itumeleng Khune's shoulder injury in December.

While Akpeyi made his fair share of mistakes during the past nine months, he held it down nicely and kept his cool until Saturday.

However, he appears to be settling in now that Khune is back, perhaps because he knows his place in the team is in jeopardy.

With Khune being the club captain and the longest-serving member in this Amakhosi squad, Akpeyi understands he's not guaranteed a place in the starting line-up anymore.

But Khune's suspected groin injury against means the Nigerian keeper has a chance now to prove just why he deserves to hold on to the place a little longer.

As a big-name goalkeeper with so much international experience, Akpeyi is ought to produce big performances week in and week out but having said, like every player, he is not immune to criticism.

Akpeyi's reaction after receiving his man of the match award was that he has no true supporters - but is that true?

The majority may be doubting his ability to deputise Khune, but there are people who continue to give him the support and those are the fans who understand he had the big boots to fill at Chiefs.

Akpeyi doesn't have to rant after every big performance for Chiefs. He has to come to terms with the fact that fans will be behind him when he does well for the team and turn against him if he makes costly mistakes.

Daniel Cardoso admitted last week that Khune communicates better than Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma, and if this is really the case, then the burly goalkeeper will have to improve and work with his teammates for the benefit of the team without worrying too much about Amakhosi fans say about him.

He was recently overlooked in the latest Super Eagles squad, and if he wants to return to the national team setup ahead of the Afcon 2021 qualifiers, then he would need more performances like the one against Baroka.

Akpeyi needs to work on keeping more clean sheets and conceding less to win the hearts of the majority of Amakhosi fans now that Khune is injured again, then he will get the support he needs even during the difficult times.

He shouldn't have taken swipe at the same fans he expects support from, but he perhaps should have been modest about it because he may have put himself under pressure ahead of the next game against .

If he doesn't play well then the very same fans he criticised will be up in arms baying for his blood.