Akpeyi eyeing Kaizer Chiefs return after ending contract with PSL side

Nigeria international Daniel Akpeyi has discussed his exit from Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Kaizer Chiefs.

The 35-year-old custodian is among the players who have been released by the Soweto-based giants as they rebuild for the new campaign. Others include Daniel Cardoso, Samir Nurkovic, Bernard Parker, Kearyn Baccus, Lazarous Kambole, Leonardo Castro, and Lebohang Manyama.

Akpeyi, who represented the Super Eagles at the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, has accepted to move on but was quick to point out he would love to make a comeback to Chiefs one day.

What did Akpeyi say?

“It’s not a new thing for me that I have to move from club to club, it’s something I take in good faith. Chiefs have been a family to me. The environment was conducive. Hopefully, someday there’ll be something that will bring me back to the club because they’re my family,” Akpeyi said as quoted by Sowetan.

On whether he was expecting to leave Chiefs, Akpeyi said: “I was kind of expecting that my contract will not be renewed but I was hoping that they might keep me. As a professional, I must do my job and I mustn’t stress about what will happen in the future... I did just that.”

Akpeyi, who managed 69 appearances for Amakhosi, conceded 61 goals, and kept 27 clean sheets, has admitted he should have done better.

‘My numbers not good’

“My numbers aren’t looking good. I think I could have done better in terms of the clean sheets but I am proud still that I played for Chiefs and contributed here and there,” added Akpeyi.

Reports have already linked the Super Eagle with a transfer move to Sekhukhune United but he was quick to dispel the same.

“So far there’s nothing concrete,” Akpeyi said. “It’s normal that I am talking to a few interested teams including Sekhukhune. I am open to everything... it doesn’t matter if I remain in the PSL or I go back to Nigeria.”

Akpeyi joined Chiefs from Chippa United in 2019.