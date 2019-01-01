Akpeyi and not Khune is Kaizer Chiefs' No.1 goalkeeper - Middendorp

The coach's decision to play the Nigerian keeper ahead of Mzansi's No.1 continues to make headlines but the German mentor has defended his choice

goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune will have to work hard to reclaim his spot in the team after Ernst Middendorp revealed he is no longer the club's No.1.

According to Middendorp, Daniel Akpeyi is now Amakhosi's No.1 following a string of solid performances in Khune's absence this season.

Akpeyi was signed as an emergency goalkeeper from in January as Chiefs struggled to win matches due to their thin goalkeeping department after Khunle picked up another long term injury.

"I don't know, what are you saying? But who has been No.1 this season? Let's not talk about other players," responded Middendorp when asked about which 'keeper was his number one.

"We have a number-one goalkeeper, who is performing week-in and week-out, who is the national team goalkeeper for , having done a fantastic job in Afcon."

Akpeyi proved himself again this past weekend when he rescued a point for the Glamour Boys with a late penalty save against this past weekend.

Article continues below

And that wasn't his first major contribution this season as he did the same in a 1-1 draw against SuperSport United earlier this season.

The Nigeria international was also instrumental in Amakhosi reaching the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout Cup, stopping penalties against both and in the Last 16 and quarter-finals respectively, and he appears to have done enough to dislodge Khune, according to Middendorp.

"Guys, we are looking into things, the performances we are getting week in and week out, the record is there as a reference. What you are saying is a little bit far out of the frame," concluded Middendorp.