Akpeyi and Katsande's return will lift Kaizer Chiefs’ morale – Fabian McCarthy

The retired Amakhosi defender has backed the Soweto giants to maintain their winning run in the league

Former defender Fabian McCarthy is pinning his hopes on the return of goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi as they look to bounce back against Stellenbosch FC in the Premier Soccer League ( ) on Wednesday night.

McCarthy is of the view that Amakhosi’s title credentials will be tested at Cape Town Stadium, saying title contenders will be eager to bounce back from the disappointing loss in the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-final to .

Speaking about the availability of the Nigerian netminder and midfielder Willard Katsande, who both return from suspensions, and the possibility of having Khama Billiat back for the clash, the former Bafana Bafana defender hopes coach Ernst Middendorp’s men put Sunday's defeat behind them.

“I mean those are the key players, part of the spine and Akpeyi has proven his quality and experience at Chiefs," McCarthy told Goal.

“Their return is automatically a confidence booster and they have to show their worth together with Katsande if they get a chance.”

Currently sitting at the top of the PSL log table with 28 points from 11 matches and one defeat, Amakhosi will target the full three points and cement their place at the top of the table.

“The game in Cape Town will definitely test Chiefs' championship mentality and it’s always important to bounce back when they are tested,” continued the legend.

“What matters is how you bounce back from a setback. I am sure the players are confident because what happened on Sunday is water under the bridge.

“Obviously Stellenbosch are coming up against a lion that is smelling blood in Chiefs. There are no two ways about it, the confidence must be there.

“With respect to Stellenbosch, it’s not going to be easy because they are also desperate for the points but Chiefs will bounce back and win the match. The mentality will have to change, the hunger and the objective for the season should be displayed.”

Although he believes Stellies coach Steve Barker has done his homework for the match, the legend stated that the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue will suit the Soweto giants’ style.

“I know it will not be easy because coach Barker is one of the best coaches, he plans well and I am confident he watched the game against Maritzburg United,” added McCarthy.

“He has done his homework but it will be a totally different match. The Cape Town Stadium is a good venue and one that is suitable for Chiefs.

“I just hope the support will match the occasion and ensure the boys come back with a win.”