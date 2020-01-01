Akpeyi: Agent confirms overseas interest in Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper

The 33-year-old joined Amakhosi from Chippa United last season and he has done enough to get the attention of clubs from overseas

and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has attracted interest from , and Kuwait.

The revelation was confirmed by Akpeyi's agent Mohammed Lawal who refused to disclose the names of the teams interested in his client.

"Yes, there is interest in the services of Daniel. I won’t give you the names of the clubs. There’s interest from Belgium, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait," Lawal told IOL.

Lawal said while the said clubs have shown huge interest in the lanky 33-year-old shot-stopper, Amakhosi will have the final say because Akpeyi recently committed his future to the Naturena-based outfit.

"At the moment, it is not about what we are considering. Daniel is a Kaizer Chiefs player."

"Chiefs recently renewed his contract just in January. So, as it is now, it is not in our hands to decide. These clubs have to talk to Chiefs first and we will take it from there. He extended his contract with two more seasons," he said.

According to Lawal, Akpeyi, like any other player, wants to move abroad but he said the goalkeeper's focus is on helping Chiefs win trophies for the duration of his contract.

"Obviously when a player is still active, he will always aspire to move abroad. For now, he is not going to move for the sake of moving. At the present moment, he is firmly focused on Chiefs and how he is going to help the club win titles during the duration of his contract," added Lawal.

Akpeyi is currently Amakhosi's preferred keeper after coach Ernst Middendorp insisted on playing him ahead of club captain Itumeleng Khune this season.

He has featured in 19 of Chiefs' 22 league games this season and has kept nine clean sheets and conceded 15 goals.

Akpeyi was part of the Super Eagles squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2019 (Afcon).