Akolo and Antwi-Adjei lead Paderborn’s 8-3 rout vs FC Erzgebirge Aue

The Congo and Ghana stars were on song as the Violets suffered a massive obliteration in the hands of Steffen Baumgart’s side

Christopher Antwi-Adjei and Chadrac Akolo registered their names among the goalscorers as SC Paderborn thumped FC Erzgebirge Aue 8-3 in Sunday’s Bundesliga 2 encounter.

Unbeaten in their last four league matches, Steffen Baumgart's men travelled to Erzgebirgsstadion with the ambition of extending their fine run.

That was achieved as they put up an outstanding attacking display despite conceding twice early on.

In the 11-goal thriller, it was Erzgebirge who started the harvest of goals as early as the first minute after Dimitrij Nazarov powered in a first-time strike past goalkeeper Leopold Zingerle following a cross from Ben Zolinski.

Three minutes later, Nazarov completed his brace after capitalising on an assist to record the second goal. This time, it was Florian Krueger who supplied the assist.

Waking up to the reality that they are two goals down, the visitors stepped up and reduced the deficit in the 10th minute courtesy of Dennis Srbeny.

In the 31st minute, Sven Michel evened the scores for Paderborn. That seemed to fuel their confidence and they dominated ball possession against their wasteful hosts from then on.

Chris Fuehrich put Baumgart’s team ahead via the penalty spot in the 41st minute after a defender had handled a ball from Nigerian defender Jamilu Collins.

In the goal-laden first-half, Martin Maennel’s 45th-minute own goal ensured that Paderborn went into the half-time break leading 4-2.

Nazarov completed his treble in the 56th minute through a penalty kick as German forward Zolinski was brought down in the penalty area.

Goals from Srbeny and Michel in the 59th and 73rd minute, respectively, ensured that the visitors were coasting home with a landslide victory.

They were not done yet as strikes from substitutes Akolo and Antwi-Adjei completed the decimation.

For Congolese midfielder Akolo, his effort was his first for Paderborn since joining them on loan from French side Amiens SC at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

After playing for 80 minutes, Collins was substituted for English-German left-back of Nigerian origin Chima Okoroji.

Thanks to this result, Paderborn climbed to eighth in the German second division after accruing 46 points from 32 points.