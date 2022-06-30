Akim Zedadka: Lille sign Algeria international from Clermont Foot

Having impressed with the Lancers, the right-back has teamed up with the former French champions

Ligue 1 side Lille have announced the signing of Akim Zedadka from Clermont Foot.

The Algeria international penned a three-year contract with the Mastiffs – which will keep him at Stade Pierre-Mauroy until 2025.

“It's now official! Losc holds its first recruit for the 2022-2023 season. The Algerian international defender of Clermont Foot 63, Akim Zedadka (27 years old), has freely committed with the Dogues for a period of three seasons, until 2025,” a statement from the club read.

“Now at full sporting maturity, he recently earned his first cap with the Algeria national team.

“His profile as a rigorous and creative full-back will offer additional solutions to the Lille group as it approaches the challenges of the 2022-2023 season. Welcome to LOSC, Akim!”

Having impressed with the Lancers in the 2021-22 season where he featured in all 38 matches – the African defender was linked with a move to several European clubs.

Nevertheless, he chose to pitch his tent with the four-time French elite division kings.

Following his move to Stade Pierre-Mauroy, he becomes the third African in Paulo Fonseca’s squad after Cote d'Ivoire prospect Jonathan Bamba, and Comoros prospect Isaac Lihadji.

In his first interview with the club, Zedadka expressed his desire to contribute to the Mastiffs in the 2022-23 season.

"I am very happy and proud to join LOSC, an ambitious club with a great history,” he said.

“I hope to be able to contribute to the building for the seasons to come.

“My ambition? Helping the club to achieve the goals set at the beginning of the season but also, as an individual, to perform to the maximum, win games, and live up to expectations.

“I have already received a lot of very positive messages from the Lille fans. I want to thank them all.”

The club’s president Olivier Letang is pleased with the Algerian’s arrival at the club.

"We are pleased to welcome Akim to the Club. We have been following him for some time, and it is a satisfaction to see him join the LOSC,” he stated.

“He is an attacking, modern full-back, with qualities that correspond to the game project we want to put in place.

“He has recently had international experience that he will be able to put to the benefit of the collective.

Article continues below

“His knowledge of the championship will also be an asset in his integration into the dressing room.

“We welcome him with enthusiasm and welcome him to the LOSC."