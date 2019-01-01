Akeem Busari blames Gateway United’s wastefulness for loss to Abia Warriors

The Nigeria National League side gaffer has blamed his players’ lack of coordination in the final third for their exit from the competition

Gateway United’s Akeem Busari has berated his players' wastefulness in their 2-0 loss to Abia Warriors in the Federation Cup Round of 32 played at the Warri Township Stadium on Wednesday.

Paul Samson shot Abia Warriors ahead in the 15th minute before Tunde Abdulsalam Atilola sealed the important victory with the second goal in the 57th minute.

Busari, who is the team's head coach, noted that his players had sufficient chances to turn the game around even after the early goal they conceded, but that they fluffed them all and were not able to muster a comeback.

“It was a game we could have wrapped up with the chances we had but it is football and we must have to go back home and identify where we got it wrong,” Busari told the media.

“The rain also disturbed us but we should have beaten if we converted the chances we created.

"We were not coordinated enough in front of goal and we have paid dearly for it. It is a good experience for our team and we must go back and retrace where we made mistakes.”