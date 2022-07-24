Ajibade: NFF lauds Atletico Madrid star’s Wafcon 2022 feat

The Super Falcons star finished as joint-top scorer of the just concluded biennial African women's showpiece

The Nigeria Football Federation has commended Rasheedat Ajibade for her notable feat at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Atletico Madrid star ended the competition with three goals to emerge as joint-top scorer, an individual accolade she shared with Morocco’s Ghizlane Chebbak and South Africa’s Hildah Magaia.

In the absence of Asisat Oshoala who missed most of Wafcon 2022 due to injury, Ajibade shouldered goalscoring responsibilities for the nine-time African champions.

Article continues below

However, the 22-year-old’s tournament came to an end following her dismissal against hosts Morocco in the semi-final. Thus, denying her a chance to add to her goal tally in the bronze medal match.

Nonetheless, NFF general secretary applauded the former FC Robo star for her remarkable feat that also earned coach Randy Waldrum’s women a ticket to the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup billed for New Zealand and Australia.

“We rejoice with Rasheedat Ajibade for her emergence as joint top-scorer of the tournament and we implore her to continue to show even more prolificity and commitment in the jerseys of club and country,” stated Mohammed Sanusi in a statement made available to GOAL.

“Her three goals surely helped the Super Falcons to win a World Cup ticket. Our team would certainly have been in the final if not for the incident that led to her expulsion in the semi-final match against the host nation.

“She probably would have won the award outright if she finished the game and played one more match.”

The country’s football ruling body also lauded Nigerian referee Mimisen Calvin-Onwuka who officiated in the final between South Africa and the host country at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat.

Nigeria went into the biennial African Women football showpiece with the ambition of claiming a record tenth diadem.

They made a stuttering start in their opening match, losing 2-1 to Banyana Banayana before bouncing back to overcome Burundi and Botswana in their remaining Group C matches.

A slim 1-0 triumph over Cameroon in the last four saw them set up a last-four date with the Atlas Lionesses, but the nine-team Falcons lost 5-4 on penalties to the North Africans as the score was 1-1 after extra time.

Waldrum’s team returned home empty-handed as a consequence of the 1-0 loss to Zambia in the third place match.