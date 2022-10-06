Ajayi: Mosimane wanted to replace me, Tau among Al Ahly’s best signings

Former Al Ahly forward Junior Ajayi has said Bafana Bafana’s Percy Tau is among the best signings for the Egyptian club.

Ajayi left after falling down the pecking order under Mosimane

Terms Mosimane an honest person

Tau and Miquissone struggled for playtime at Al Ahly

WHAT HAPPENED? Ajayi left the club when his contract was terminated in February – owing to recurring injuries – and the arrival of Tau and Luis Miqussione meant there was increased competition in the attacking department for him.

The Nigerian bagged a total of 10 trophies at the club, including two consecutive Caf Champions League titles before he left, and has also described Pitso Mosimane as an honest person.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "After I left Al Ahly, I felt that the players were rushed into the starting lineup due to the run of games, not to mention they had a new coach who needed time to adapt," the 26-year-old who signed for Smouha SC in July said, as quoted by KingFut.

"When I came to Egypt, I did not know how big the Al Ahly-Zamalek game was, but in my first Cairo derby, I found out that this match is the biggest in the Arab world.

"I spent five years at Al Ahly, and those years are the most important in my life. I had the privilege of playing with many legends at the club.

"It was my dream to retire at the club, but at the same time, I already achieved everything that I possibly could have over there and it was time for something new.

"When Pitso Mosimane arrived, I was playing even before the Champions League final against Wydad Casablanca, but I felt he wanted new players.

"I spoke to him later and told him I knew that I was leaving, but he was open and honest with me.

"Luis Miquissone and Percy Tau are among the best signings for Al Ahly, but they just need time to show their potential."

The bigger picture: Tau has had to deal with reduced playing time for Al Ahly due to recurrent injuries.

He has also faced intense criticism from the club’s legends, especially after Mosimane parted ways with the club in June on a mutual agreement.

However, despite the uncertainties that surrounded his future, he was included in the club’s squad for the 2022/23 season.

On his part, Miquissone was allowed to join Abha of Saudi Arabia on loan after failing to stamp his authority as a consistent first-teamer for Al Ahly.

WHAT IS MORE FOR TAU: As Ajayi will be fighting for honours with his new club away from Al Ahly, Tau is expected to attract much spotlight in the new season just like he did in the previous campaigns as the Cairo giants challenge for both local and continental trophies.