The 45-year-old former Gunner sang the praises of the young Black Star after his cracking goal put his side level at Anfield

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has praised forward Mohammed Kudus after he notched a brilliant goal in Ajax's 2-1 Champions League defeat against Liverpool on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Ghana international was handed his second straight start in the competition by manager Alfred Schreuder and after Liverpool took the lead courtesy of Mohamed Salah, he levelled matters for Ajax with a beautifully taken strike.

Kudus found space outside the 18-yard area and after receiving a pass from Steven Berghuis, who was in a position to shoot, the Black Star turned the ball to his left leg before releasing it with a precise effort past the stranded Alisson Becker.

His goal which came after he scored against Rangers in their 4-0 Group A opener at Johan Cruyff Arena on September 7, has left Henry, who was commentating on the game for BT Sports and played for the Gunners in the Premier League, applauding the youngster.

"He came from the Academy Right to Dream from Ghana and he is living the dream," Henry said on BT Sports adding: "Take a bow son, what a finish from Kudus!"

Meanwhile, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who was sitting alongside Henry described the finish from Kudus as devastating.

"What a devastating finish," said Ferdinand, adding: "No keeper in the world saves that."

Kudus was later replaced for Ghana prospect Brian Brobbey in the 86th minute and three minutes later, Liverpool stunned Ajax with a dramatic header from Joel Matip to deny them something from the game.

In the Eredivisie, the Black Stars has so far scored three goals from six matches and provided two assists. He will hope to keep his starting role when Ajax travel to face AZ Alkmaar at AFAS Stadion on Sunday.

Ajax are still unbeaten in the top flight from six matches. They have accumulated 18 points after registering six straight victories.