Ajax coach ten Hag talks up potential of Ghana international Kudus

The Eredivisie giants' boss assesses the quality of the new signing from Nordsjaelland

Amsterdam coach Erik ten Hag believes new Ghanaian signing Mohammed Kudus will need time to adjust to life at the Eredivisie outfit.

Last month, the 20-year-old international joined the Dutch giants on a five-year deal from Danish outfit Nordsjaelland.

He followed Ajax's earlier Brazilian acquisition Antony, who was signed from Sao Paulo.

More teams

“Kudus is a multifunctional player, with many European top clubs behind him," ten Hag said, as reported by NL.

"He is versatile, has also played in many different positions in - as a striker, behind the striker, as a midfielder [or] on the flanks.

“He has a similar potential to what we saw in [new signing] Antony, with the important difference that he has been in Europe for some time. He also speaks fluent English.

"In terms of adjustment, he has a head start, but in both cases, it remains to be seen how much adjustment time they need."

Last season, Kudus was on the score sheet 11 times for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Super Liga before making his move to Ajax.

It was just his second season in European football after a transfer to the Wild Tigers from Ghanaian side Right to Dream Academy. He scored three goals in 26 matches in his first campaign.

"[Kudus was] one of the best talents in Denmark. He is a boy with so much quality," former Ajax scout John Steen Olsen told De Telegraaf.

“Technically very good, and very fast. I have often seen him at work with Henk Veldmate [chief scout of Ajax]. He is also very enthusiastic.

Article continues below

“Kudus can play in all positions in midfield anyway, but in the front, he can also play in the striker or on the right. That makes him so interesting. He looks a bit like a young Clarence Seedorf, although I don’t like comparing players with other players. Kudus is ultimately just Kudus.

“These kinds of amounts are normal nowadays. There was also a lot of interest in Kudus.”

Kudus, who scored on his international debut for Ghana last October, was linked to , and ahead of his move to Ajax.