Ajara Nchout: Cameroon star's brace helps Valerenga sink Klepp

The 2019 Fifa Puskas Award nominee was at the double as her Norwegian side cruised to another victory on Saturday

Ajara Nchout scored twice for Valerenga as they secured a 4-0 triumph over Klepp in a Norwegian Toppserien game on Saturday.

The 26-year-old had inspired her side's 2-1 win over Lyn last week to cap her impressive month in style and earned herself a spot on Goal Africa's top five women performers for August 2019.

Nchout rejoined her Norwegian side on Thursday after inspiring to the third round of the Olympic qualifiers following a triumph over Ethiopia on the away-goals rule on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Cameroon international crashed out of the race for the 2019 Puskas Award as she was dropped from the final-three shortlist by Fifa but she refused to let that deter her this week.

And the forward doubled her side's lead in the 28th minute after Maruschka Waldus's opener 11 minutes before Natasha Dowie ensured a comfortable 3-0 lead before half-time.

While the visitors were craving to recover from their shocking start Nchout buried their dreams as she hit her brace five minutes from full-time to seal the victory.

Article continues below

Nchout, who was in action for the duration of the match, has now scored eight goals in 14 games for Valerenga this term.

The victory moves Valerenga to third on the Toppserien log with 29 points from 15 games this season.

Their next trip is to face Sandviken at Stemmemyren Kunstgressbane on Saturday.