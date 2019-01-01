Aissata Traore's header seals maiden Turkish Women's League title for Besiktas

The Malian forward was the heroine as the Black and Whites claimed their maiden Turkish top-flight crown

Aissata Traore scored the only goal as pipped ALG Sport 1-0 in Sunday's final play-off at the Manavgat Atatürk Stadium.

The outcome means the Black and Whites, who were previously back-to-back runners-up, are Bayanlar Ligi women champions for the first time in their history.

Having ended the regular season on level terms with Sunday's title rivals, Mutlucan Zavotcu's side needed a final play-off to clinch their first major silverware in the Turkish top-flight.

It was the Malian's second-half header which helped Zavotcu's ladies become the 10th different side to clinch the Turkish league diadem since it's launch in 1993.

Article continues below

For Traore, she wrapped up her impressive debut season with nine goals and seven assists in nine games since joining the Istanbul-based side in February.

As 2019 Turkish league winners, Besiktas have automatically qualified to represent in the 2019/2020 Uefa Women's .