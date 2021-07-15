Aisha Buhari Cup: Oparanozie returns as Super Falcons open camp in Austria

Randy Waldrum is currently training with 26 players for the six-nation invitational tournament that will take place in Lagos in September

Dijon forward Desire Oparanozie is back in the Super Falcons’ fold as they begin preparations for the Aisha Buhari Cup in Austria.

Nigeria are camped at the Event Hotel Pyramide in Vienna as they get ready to host the United States of America, Ghana, Morocco, South Africa and Cameroon for the six-nation tourney that will take place in Lagos in September.

The competition is organised in honour of Nigeria's first lady, Aisha Buhari and it will be a week-long event in the Southwestern part of the country.

Randy Waldrum handed debut call-ups to the Ijeh sisters (Josephine and Evelyn) who both play for Sweden's BK Hacken alongside Leicester City's Ashleigh Plumptre who declared her intention to represent the nine-time African champions in June.

The Aisha Buhari Cup is expected to get the Super Falcons ready for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana in October, after they failed to register a win in three matches at the US Summer Series last month.

They suffered a 1-0 loss to Jamaica, followed by a 3-3 draw against Portugal before the United States beat them 2-0.

Meanwhile, Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala is the notable star absent in the training camp that will last for eight days.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (CD Pozoalbense, Spain); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Patience Okeke (Bayelsa Queens); Yewande Balogun (California Storm, USA).

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna (Edo Queens); Osinachi Ohale (Madrid CFF, Spain); Esther Ogbonna (Edo Queens); Chidinma Okeke (Madrid CFF, Spain); Onyinyechi Zogg (FC Zurich, Switzerland); Nicole Payne (West Virginia University, USA); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash Reserves, USA); Megan Ashleigh (Leicester City, England); Josephine Ijeh (BK Hacken, Sweden)

Midfielders: Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF, Spain); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna United, Sweden); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Mowaninuola Dada (Watford FC, England)

Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Francisca Ordega (Levante UD, Spain); Gift Monday (FC Robo Queens); Joy Bokiri (Bayelsa Queens); Uchenna Kanu (Linkopings FC, Sweden); Ebere Orji (Sundsvall DFF, Sweden); Ini-Abasi Umotong (Lewes FC, England); Evelyn Ijeh (BK Hacken, Sweden); Desire Oparanozie (FC Dijon, France).