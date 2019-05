Aigbogun expects a positive response from the Flying Eagles against Ukraine

The Nigeria U-20 gaffer claims that his players are eager redeem themselves when they face Ukraine on Thursday

Flying Eagles head coach Paul Aigbogun has asserted that his players have learned from their mistakes ahead of their final group stage encounter of the 2019 Fifa U-20 World Cup in against Ukraine.

Aigbogun claims that their game plan was disrupted against the United States on Monday because of the early goals they conceded in both halves of the tie played in Bielsko-Biala Stadium.

It was the Nigerian U20 team’s first defeat in Poland after they had opened their account with a 4-0 bashing of , and Aigbogun disclosed that he expects a response from his side when they face in the final game of the group stage.

“I will say that the early goal we conceded unsettled our players and they were not able to stick to the game-plan that was earmarked for them,” Aigbogun told the team's media office.

“We were not at our best but we won’t allow this to dampen our morale because the ultimate is to qualify for the next round. We apologise for the defeat but we are assuring Nigerians that they shall see an improved team against Ukraine.

“The boys were not happy with their performance and they were all distraught after the game. They have been told what they must improve on. It was not that they were totally poor against but the goals they scored against us had a telling effect on them and they were unable to recover.”

Despite the loss, the Flying Eagles are still second in Group D with three points from two games, behind Ukraine, who have won their two opening matches.

The United States and are third and fourth respectively.