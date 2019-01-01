Aidil praise point earn, questions choice of match officials

Kedah more than held their own against Perak to gain a valuable point but Aidil Sharin was less than pleased with the entire fiasco in the second half

Kedah continued their unbeaten run in the 2019 Malaysia Super League after coming from behind to clinch a 1-1 draw against Perak on Friday. The match played at Perak Stadium was the second match in as many weeks that Kedah had to travel to the Silver State for a match but had to be content with only a single point unlike the three they picked up against PKNP FC a week earlier.

Brendan Gan had put the home side in front in the with a long range effort but an error from Hafizul Hakim allowed Kedah to grab a quick equaliser through Renan Alves.

"Before the game, we knew it was going to be a tough one because Perak are the Malaysia Cup. We were prepared for it and the boys were told that whoever take their chances, will win. Both teams had good chances but both did not have the luck," said Aidil Sharin in the post-match press conference.

The Singaporean who took over the head coach's duties at Kedah prior to the start of this season was less pleased with what had transpired in the second half. The match was stop for close to 30 minutes before being resumed due to referee Hamdan Awang suffering an injury.

The first assistant referee Shahreen Omar was eventually promoted to officiate the match with fourth official Abdul Halim taking over the assistant referee responsibilities.

"When you have break of nearly 20 minutes, of course the momentum will be different. Before that, the game was in good level with both sides playing well. Both sides lost the momentum but tried to keep going until the end. End of the day we just followed the rules. The match commissioner is there to decide.

"This is my first time. You have a fourth official who is from the home ground. I don't see any game like that. Maybe I'm new here but I think we have to always to be ready and expect something to happen. What if the referee is not healthy and collapse? You can't expect things to be perfect all the time," added Sharin.

With the point earned, Kedah are currently in second place behind Johor Darul Ta'zim heading into remaining Super League fixtures on Saturday and Sunday.