Ahmed Musa: Sivasspor unveil Super Eagles forward from Fatih Karagumruk

The 29-year-old Super Eagle has changed clubs in the top-flight after sealing a two-year contract

Turkish Super Lig club Sivasspor have acquired the services of forward Ahmed Musa after he had left Fatih Karagumruk.

The 29-year-old Nigeria international had earlier on Friday parted ways with Karagumruk, who confirmed terminating his contract. A few hours later, he signed for Sivasspor on a two-year deal.

"Sivasspor has tied Nigeria player Ahmed Musa to their colours," the club confirmed on their official website.

"Musa signed a contract that binds him to Sivasspor for two years starting from the 2022-2023 season. Our President Mecnun Otyakmaz also took part in the signing ceremony.

"We welcome Musa to our Sivasspor and wish him success under our jersey."

On terminating his contract which was set to run until June 2023, Karagumruk could not give reasons behind the move.

"We have parted ways by mutual agreement with professional football player Ahmed Musa, who was included in our 2021-2022 season," Karagumruk announced on their Twitter handle.

"We would like to thank Musa for his services to our club and wish him success in his future football career."

Musa, who started his career with Kano Pillars in Nigeria, has played for several clubs in Europe notably, CSKA Moscow, Leicester City and Al-Nassr before he moved to Turkey where he signed for Karagumruk in the 2021-2022 season.

Last season, Musa played 34 games for Karagumruk, scored four goals and made two assists.

Sivasspor are currently sitting in position 16 of the 19-team table with two points from four matches. They are yet to win a match, losing two, and drawing two.

Interestingly, Sivasspor will face Karagumruk in their next league assignment at Yeni Sivas 4 Eylul Stadı on Saturday.