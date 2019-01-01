Ahmed Musa congratulates Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election as Nigeria President

The 76-year-old defeated his closest contestant Atiku Abubakar with 3,928,869 votes to secure a second term in office

Ahmed Musa has sent a congratulatory message to President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election.

On Wednesday morning, the 76-year-old was announced the winner of the February 23 Presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC] after defeating his closest rival Atiku Abubakar.

Buhari of All Progressives Congress polled 15,191,847 votes while Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party garnered 11,262,978 votes.

Following the victory, the Super Eagles and Al Nassr forward has taken to the social media to felicitate with the President.

“Congratulations to my president Muhammadu Buhari,” Musa posted o Instagram.

Musa who joined the Global last summer from side has scored five goals in 15 league appearances for his side.

The fleet-footed forward will hope to impress when Al Nassr take on Al Shabab in their next league game on Thursday.