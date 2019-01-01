Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi and Shehu Abdullahi arrive Super Eagles camp

With the arrival of the Al-Nassr, Arsenal and Bursaspor stars, the number of players in camp has risen to 23

Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi and Shehu Abdullahi have joined ’s Golden Tulip Hotel camp in Asaba.

The trio arrived on Wednesday afternoon to bring the number of players in camp to 23. Only Shanghai Shenhua striker Odion Ighalo and defender William Troost-Ekong are still expected.

The Super Eagles will play Zimbabwe in a friendly game at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Saturday as part of their preparation for 2019 in .

Article continues below

After the game, Gernot Rohr is expected to name his final 23-man squad for the African showpiece.

The three-time African champions will depart for Ismaila, on Sunday to continue their preparation for the tournament.

Nigeria will hope to manoeuvre their way past Group B rivals Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar for a chance to reach the knockout stage of the competition.