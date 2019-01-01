Aguero tops Rooney as he makes Premier League goalscoring history

The Argentine's penalty against Watford means he adds another personal honour to his career with the Citizens, where he is the all-time top goalscorer

Sergio Aguero has broken a record jointly held by Wayne Rooney to become the first man to score in each of the opening six games of a Premier League season, for .

The Argentine was on song against as he finished from the penalty spot seven minutes in to double his side's lead against the Hornets at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Aguero, the all-time highest scorer for Pep Guardiola's side, converted after Riyad Mahrez was fouled by Ben Foster, to make it six consecutive top-flight appearances this season where he has found the back of the net.

It represented his second penalty of the year too, following a similar effort in City's opening game of the season against West Ham, in which the 31-year-old added some further gloss to a 5-0 scoreline.

Since then, he has scored against , Bournemouth, and Norwich, nabbing a brace against both the Cherries and the Seagulls.